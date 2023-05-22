Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – A transgender girl reportedly missed her high school graduation after a judge failed to stop her school’s management from forcing her to wear a suit like the male students getting their diplomas.

ACLU of Mississippi reported that 17-year-old “L.B.” was ordered by Harrison Central High School earlier this month, to follow the boys’ dress code for Saturday’s graduation ceremony; which included wearing “pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.”

The directive was given after L.B. had purchased a dress and heels to wear under her cap and gown. The ACLU ended up filing a lawsuit against the district on behalf of L.B. and her family.

A U.S. district judge reportedly denied the emergency plea, upholding the school’s stance.

Multiple reports said she ended up missing the ceremony as a result.

Prior to the recent incident, Mississippi was the first state in America to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports in 2021.

Governor Tate Reeves signed another bill in February that stopped the use of hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and transitioning surgery for minors; referring to trans youth as “a dangerous movement spreading across America.”