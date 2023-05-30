Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – A chef is said to have died after being electrocuted at Paradise Hotel in Kabarnet, which is owned by a senior policeman based in Nairobi.

The deceased chef, identified as Ibra, was electrocuted by a chips frying machine.

Unfortunately, he died on the spot.

His body was hurriedly moved to the mortuary and a new chips frying machine was bought to cover up the death.

The cop is threatening to shoot anyone who blows the cover on Ibra’s death.

Business is going on as usual in the hotel even as the family of the deceased chef cries for justice.

