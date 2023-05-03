Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga should watch his back, especially during tomorrow’s protests.

This is after Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria pledged swift revenge following the destruction of property witnessed during Azimio demos yesterday.

This comes even as Moses Kuria is on record threatening to assassinate Raila, since Kenyans were allegedly tired of him and would rather eliminate him for Kenya to be at peace.

Kuria was speaking in response to reports of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) that was set on fire by goons along Ngong Road.

The goons also set ablaze a Ugandan-bound trailer along Southern Bypass.

According to Kuria, the destruction on Tuesday will be the last time such occurrences are experienced in the country.

“Revenge will be swift and in corresponding measure. This will be the last. I solemnly promise,” CS Kuria tweeted.

The two incidents have however raised speculations on social media with netizens questioning the culprits behind the attacks.

While some say the goons were among protestors, others remain adamant that the two incidents were staged by President William Ruto’s government to paint Raila’s Azimio in a bad light.

