Tuesday May 2, 2023 – This guy called Afam has said that the best way a woman stands a chance of controlling a man is by being submissive to him.

“Today’s women don’t understand the best way you stand a chance of controlling a man is by being submissive to him.

Men just want to “feel” they are in control. Most of our mothers chose to be submissive.

It was a choice. They weren’t coerced. That makes them even more powerful,” he tweeted on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“Once you tweet “submission” ndi virtual feminists go lose their shit.

They can’t stand that word.

Their brain intentionally interprets submission as subjugation.

It is always funny because most of these same angry birds are unconsciously submissive in their relationship.”