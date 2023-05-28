Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako has resigned from his position in the ruling party.

Speaking in Kakamega County during the funeral of former politician, Joseph Hamisi, Panyako indicated that he was resigning from the party after opposing the proposed Housing Fund advocated for by President William Ruto.

He indicated that the idea did not resonate with many Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet.

He revealed that he decided after having a meeting with Ruto.

“I talked to the President at 7 pm and it seemed that I could not continue with my role given my opposition to the housing fund and the high cost of living. Therefore, on behalf of my late friend, I want to announce that I have resigned from my position at UDA,” he announced.

Panyanko – who also serves as the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) – also indicated that he had quit the ruling party.

“I have decided to stick with Kenyans because, during the campaigns, we used to say kazi ni kazi, pesa mfukoni. Now they are saying, Kazi ni kazi, pesa kwa serikali,” he stated.

Notably, the former party official expressed dissent over the housing fund in recent days.

“The government must be creative enough to have the resources to do this housing project. Why can’t they use the funds that are already available to do this? This housing project is cheap,” he stated.

