Friday May 26, 2023 – Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland.

The legendary American singer passed away at the age of 83 in Küsnach near Zurich following a long, unspecified illness. She had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for over four decades.

It was gathered that the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died from natural causes. They announced the sad news of her death on May 24, saying: ‘With her the world loses a music legend and role model.’

Following her death, Turner’s memoir resurfaced, where she admitted she once considered assisted suicide in 2016 before her husband Erwin Bach donated his kidney to her.

She revealed in her memoir that she signed up to an assisted suicide organization as she mentally prepared herself for the possibility of dying.

Turner had discovered her unmanaged high blood pressure had accelerated her kidney damage – and if her body was going to shut down, she started making peace with the idea of death.

Her husband Bach stepped in to donate his kidney to her in 2017.

Tina Turner’s tragic death was announced on May 24 – sending shockwaves across the world – but her cause of death was previously unknown.

Turner was first diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1978, and in 2016 started her battle with intestinal cancer. At the same time, her kidneys were failing, which led to her transplant surgery in 2017.

On April 9 2023, in what is believed to be her final public remarks, she told The Guardian how she hoped the world would remember her – and how she did not fear death.

‘How would you like to be remembered?’ the Guardian asked.

‘As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.’

Asked what frightens her about getting older, she replied: ‘Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.’

Turner is survived by two of her four sons – two preceded her in death – and her 67-year-old husband, Erwin Bach.

The pair married in 2013 after dating for nearly 30 years.

Born Anna-Mae Bullock in 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, to Zelma and Floyd Bullock, Turner overcame a turbulent childhood and abusive marriage to become a musical sensation and legendary performer.

In her early 20s, she found fame with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, a live act with her former husband.

Behind their veneer of success and marital bliss, she endured brutal abuse throughout the marriage. They divorced in 1978.

Turner, determined to succeed on her own and with four sons to raise, stunned fans and the media by speaking publicly about the abuse.

‘I wanted to stop people from thinking that Ike & Tina was so positive, that we were such a great team,’ Turner explained in an eponymous documentary.

By the early 80s, she was a musical powerhouse in her own right, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most revered rock stars.

Throughout her career, Turner won eight Grammy’s from 25 nominations and three lifetime Grammy Awards. Her final stadium concert was in Sheffield, England, in 2009.