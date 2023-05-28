Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – TikTok troublemaker, Mizzy, has been arrested by police for allegedly breaching a court order after the te was given a slap on the wrist for his vile home invasion ‘pranks’ in London.

Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was filmed this morning being detained by an officer on the roof of a building near an Iceland store in south-east London.

Confirming the arrest, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: ‘On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.’

Mizzy, from Stoke Newington, east London, is behind a series of spoof videos including stealing a woman’s dog, ripping up library books and jumping into strangers’ cars. He was fined just £365 and was issued with a criminal behaviour order – meaning he can never again upload a video without the permission of all people appearing in it – at Thames magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

O’Garro then bragged ‘UK laws are weak’ when discussing how he was able to get off so lightly for his actions during a TV interview with Piers Morgan that night. And less than 24 hours after his court appearance, he sparked outrage by sharing a video of himself riding on the roof of a moving bus.

It comes after Mizzy and one of his friends yesterday vowed: ‘We’re gonna keep doing what we’re doing.’

In footage posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon, the teenager boasted that his old videos have been ‘blowing up’.

‘You guys are on social media giving me what I want, you’re commenting on these videos, you’re engaging, you’re posting me more, sharing me everywhere,’ he said.