Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A teenager will appear in court after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 24, after being charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O’Garro, of Hackney, east London, was arrested after an investigation into social media footage.

Three teenage boys left a couple terrified after forcefully storming into their home.

The TikTok video captures the group walking past a woman in the front yard who shouts for her partner as they walk through the unlocked front door and enter her home. But one of the boys ignores his pleas and inquires “Is this where the study group is?” before taking a seat on the living room sofa.

It is only when the man reveals that he has children that the group decides to leave the premises.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East Command Unit said: ‘Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

‘Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.’