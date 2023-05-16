Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – At least three people have been killed and two officers injured in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico.

A suspect was reported to have two pistol-type weapons, according to local New Mexico newspaper The Journal. The suspect was killed on the scene and there is no ongoing threat, police said.

Multiple civilians and officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in the shooting, which happened at around 11am on Monday morning, the department said in a statement.

Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police. Both were taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries but said to be in stable condition.

It is not clear yet how many civilians were injured.

The shooting happened in the area south of Brookside Park in Farmington soon after 11 am on May 15.

Multiple vehicles and houses were reported to have been struck by bullets.

Four nearby schools were placed under lockdown at the request of the Farmington Police Department within around 15 minutes, according to Farmington Municipal Schools.

One victim was reported to be a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the arm.

A person claiming to work at the San Juan Regional Medical Center described on Facebook the moment an injured officer arrived at the facility.

‘I know, we saw the first police cars come in and one pulled an officer out of the back seat and dragged them inside,’ they wrote.

‘The ambulance entrance is right by my window. Many ambulances came in and out. Several ems personnel hugging and crying. Whole hospital on lockdown. Made me very sad,’ they added.