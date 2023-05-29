Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – Bayern Munich legend, Dietmar Hamann has suggested Thomas Tuchel will quit as the club’s manager just two months after he took the job.

The club’s 11th consecutive Bundesliga title triumph on Saturday was overshadowed by the sackings of chief executive Kahn and sporting director Salihamidzic just a few hours later.

Former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Hamann believed that Tuchel, the coach only appointed in late March, could also walk away with a fellow pundit saying it could happen as soon as today.

He said on German TV: ‘When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club’

I don’t think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he’ll leave of his own accord.’

Hamann’s fellow pundit, Erik Meijer, then added: ‘I think he’ll have left the club by Monday.’

Bayern pipped rivals Borussia Dortmund to another Bundesliga crown on a dramatic final afternoon. Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute winner at Cologne was the decisive goal as Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz, handing Bayern the title on goal difference.

Speaking at Bayern’s title celebration in Munich’s Marienplatz on Sunday, Tuchel said: ‘It would of course be desirable for things to calm down and for us to be able to focus on football.

‘We have enough to do. We have to play faster, play better, play more consistently. We want to improve on all levels. We have to come back as a unit.

‘We want to make sure there’s a family feeling and also protect ourselves from external influences and opinions.

‘This is very important. Only then can we demand everything from the players.’