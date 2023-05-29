Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 May 2023 – Suspected members of the Mungiki criminal group reportedly attacked a man in Embakasi and killed him for reporting their criminal activities to the police.

About 10 members of the dreaded gang accosted him near Mukuru Kwa Njenga police post and attacked him with crude weapons.

They killed him on the spot and then went to his house, where they stole everything.

All this happened in broad daylight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.