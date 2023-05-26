Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Friday, May 26, 2023 – A curvaceous lady who runs a ‘kibanda’ serves her customers while half-naked.

She was pictured wearing sexy lingerie that flaunted her juicy body to attract customers.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>