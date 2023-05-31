Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – From today, the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been rendered useless.

This is after over 350 rural hospitals began rejecting NHIF cards and instead demanded that patients pay in cash.

This follows the failure of the public insurer to disburse funds to hospitals.

Apparently, President William Ruto’s government has failed to avail the funds to NHIF.

According to the Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (Rupha), the NHIF Board has not remitted a single coin to the healthcare facilities in the April-June 2023 quarter making them unable to pay salaries.

Rupha, representing healthcare centres across 43 counties, notes that despite numerous assurances from the NHIF Board since April indicating that payments would be made, their accounts remain empty.

“As a result of the board’s failure to honour its financial commitments, the health facilities under the Rupha are left with no other recourse but to issue an immediate notice that beneficiaries of the NHIF Capitated Schemes will be required to make cash payments to access services, effective from May 31, 2023,” said Rupha chairman Brian Lishenga in a letter to NHIF chairman Michael Kamau.

In April, the healthcare centres operating in rural and urban underserved populations such as Kangemi, Kayole in Nairobi and Kisauni in Mombasa, resorted to charging NHIF beneficiaries fixed rates –under co-pay arrangements, for services rendered, where the balance is covered by the insurer.

In a recent social media post, the association notified NHIF cardholders seeking outpatient services that they had depleted their credit limits with the hospitals and would thus be required to pay cash.

“Hospitals have offered them “credit services” for 60 days now since March 31…our nurses, cleaners and clerks are without salaries for two months now,” read the post.

Under the contract with Rupha, the NHIF Board is to pay to the health facility, for a beneficiary of the national scheme, a capitation of Sh1,000 per beneficiary per annum within the first 30 days of the capitated period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST