Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga shared the podium in public for the first time on Saturday since the 2022 general elections.

Both leaders attended Mukami Kimathi’s burial as well as the Kip Keino classics held at Kasarani stadium and on Sunday, they were the senior spectators who watched Mashemeji Derby at the same venue.

However, questions on protocol and respect arose after Raila arrived after the president at Mukami Kimathi’s burial.

As protocol demands, all guests should arrive earlier than the president at any public event.

Raila Odinga’s arrival after the President prompted Kenyans to react on social media and accused the opposition supremo of disrespecting the President.

However, Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale said Raila Odinga arrived late because while at the Wilson Airport, he was told not to fly because Harambee One – The official plane of the President, was leaving the airport.

“Juvenile or not, but circumstances forced him to arrive late. His chopper was ready for takeoff from Wilson by 9:45 am. But then came a communication to the pilot stating that Harambee One that was carrying Ruto was taking off and had to wait,” Etale said.

