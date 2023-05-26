Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, is the man to watch going by the crowd that came to show solidarity with him on Thursday when he was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI).

Maina was called in for questioning over claims of being in possession of two guns and 90 rolls of bhang.

Maina arrived at DCI headquarters on Thursday morning, but the crowd that accompanied him shocked the government.

The crowd was chanting ‘Chairman’ as they sang Mau Mau songs.

Police tried to lob teargas at them but they stood firm even as hawk-eyed DCI sleuths tried to shoot in the air.

According to Mt Kenya residents, Maina Njenga is becoming popular in the region since Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has abandoned them and is only making corruption deals in Nairobi.

“Yes we are following Maina Njenga because Gachagua is only looting in Nairobi with his family and we need an alternative leadership,” said Moses Irungu, a Murang’a County resident.

Another resident said they are following Maina Njenga because Gachagua is supporting President William Ruto in hiking taxes which will directly affect Mt Kenya businesses.

“Gachagua is supporting the oppression of Mt Kenya businesses and he is looting like there is no tomorrow,” Duncan Chege, a Nyeri resident said.

Njenga is said to be recruiting thousands of Kikuyu youths daily, and it is just a matter of time before he has a cult following that could shock President William Ruto’s government.

