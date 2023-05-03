Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to defend his position as the Jubilee Party leader after he was replaced by nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni revealed that the Uhuru allied faction does not recognize the earlier decision by the Kanini Kega faction to oust the former President.

Kioni claimed that the party’s constitution was not followed and hence Uhuru would remain the Jubilee Party leader.

“The Party Leader has overall authority over all party officials and organs. The Jubilee Party Constitution does not envisage a situation where a rebel group can evict a party leader from his position.

“The rebel group’s meetings in clandestine locations, the subsequent minutes and resolutions are null and void,” the statement read.

