Friday, May 5, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has been at loggerheads with the President William Ruto-led administration for the past few months over the increased cost of living.

However, as this was going on, a discovery was made in Shakahola Forest, where hundreds of people are said to have starved to death in an attempt to allegedly meet Jesus Christ.

Raila Odinga strongly condemned the incident and called for speedy investigations into the massacre executed by Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

On Friday, Raila Odinga went to Shakahala Forest but police officers denied him access.

One of the police officers explained to him that the area is a crime scene at the moment which has been cordoned off and no one is being allowed into the forest except the police.

Raila Odinga then asked the officer whose orders he was acting under for him to deny him entry into the Shakahola Forest.

The officer then explained that he was under strict orders from the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to not let anyone into the Shakahola Forest without authorization.

Raila Odinga then told the officer to call his superiors and have them authorize him to visit the site in Kilifi County on Friday evening.

