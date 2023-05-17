Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Concerned shoppers have raised the alarm over rampant theft at the basement parking of one of Naivas Supermarket branches located at Katani Mall.

Thieves reportedly break into vehicles and steal valuables.

Several shoppers have fallen victim.

The message was circulated on social media and shoppers urged to be on the lookout.

