Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed what he discussed with General Francis Ogolla moments before appointing him the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

In an interview with a host of journalists from mainstream media on Sunday, Ruto recounted his conversation with General Ogolla over his role in the Bomas events where senior government officials attempted to interfere with the 2022 presidential election results.

Ruto disclosed that General Ogolla apologised for his action, saying he had no defence and that the president should make any decision.

“Even though I should not be talking about this but because you have asked a good question, I would like to tell you that when I spoke to General Ogolla, yes, he may have made a mistake, and maybe he was instructed by the Commander-in-Chief ordered him to do what he did

General Ogolla told me that ‘I have no defence, you do with me what you would like me to do. “What I did was wrong, and I have no defence at all. You do with me what you want” Ruto said.

The Head of State, who is also the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces maintained that General Ogolla is qualified for the job and that is the reason he appointed him as the Head of the military.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.