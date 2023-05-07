Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has played down rumours that he might leave Naples after scoring the club’s historic Scudetto-winning goal against Udinese on Thursday night to help his club secure the title.

The forward made history on the night by becoming the highest-scoring African player to feature in Serie A in a single season, breaking Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goals with his 52nd-minute strike that leveled the two sides.

Napoli needed to avoid defeat to win the title for the first time in 33 years. Osimhen then rose to the occasion by scoring a goal in the match that ended in a 1 – 1 draw.

The Super Eagles striker has caught the eye of a number of big clubs alongside United, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all said to be watching the player’s next move closely.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to get back to Naples and enjoy the Scudetto with the fans.

‘I’m thrilled with this victory,’ Osimhen said. ‘I’m happy for me, for the team, and for the fans.

‘I can’t wait to come back in Naples to embrace our fans, even though tonight I already felt the warmth of the people. I’m happy for all the Neapolitans.

‘I scored the Scudetto goal, it’s true, but anyone else could have scored it.

‘I feel like a leader and I never give up. Future? Now I want to enjoy this historic moment, this is not the time to think about my future.’

The striker also reserved praise for his manager, who has played a major role in his career since his arrival in 2021.

‘Spalletti is a great coach, he asks us a lot but he is like a father to all of us,’ Osimhen continued.

‘He always manages to motivate us and he deserves this title.’