Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has exposed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a wealthy man who makes billions annually, thanks to massive corruption in Luo Nyanza counties.

In a social media post on Monday, Miguna, who is one of the fierce critics of Raila Odinga, said the former Premier has been making billions through his construction company, Chaju Contractors which is awarded tenders to construct roads in Migori, Kisumu, Siaya, and Kisumu counties.

Miguna said the Kisumu-based firm won the tenders without bidding and accused Raila Odinga of enslaving the Luos.

“Chaju Contractors is a Kisumu-based company that belongs to Conman @RailaOdinga. It has been given contracts by Luo Nyanza counties for all county infrastructure projects without competitive bidding.

“The conman has milked billions of shillings belonging to the public.

“This is a stinking graft from top to bottom,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

If Miguna’s statement is anything to go by, then it means Raila Odinga is a hypocrite since he always speaks against corruption and nepotism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.