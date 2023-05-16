Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, is currently the talk of the town after he was chased away like a mad dog in Homa Bay County for speaking ill about Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Miguna was among mourners at the funeral of a couple, Elly Omondi and his wife, Immaculate Aluoch, who died in a traffic accident on the Kisumu-Kisii highway.

Mr. Omondi was an employee of Kisumu’s water supply company (Kiwasco)

When he was given a microphone to send condolences, Miguna, like a fool, started drumming up support for President William Ruto.

“The president is called William Ruto. He is the president whether you like it or not,” Miguna said.

The ‘General’ further castigated the ODM leader, accusing Mr. Odinga of being behind the political woes facing the people of Nyanza.

Miguna‘s attacks on Raila angered the mourners and they started heckling him.

This forced him to cut his speech short and excused himself from the burial after realising the crowd was baying for his blood.

