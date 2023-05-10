Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – The Anglican Church of Kenya has raised concern over the tribal appointments by President William Ruto.

In a press briefing, the Anglican Bishops, led by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, faulted Ruto for appointing Kalenjins and Kikuyus everywhere at the expense of other tribes.

‘There is glaring tribalism and cronyism, particularly with regard to public appointments.”

“There is an apparent lack of accountability and transparency in our institutions.”

“Let all institutions and government agencies be impartial and efficient, and not simply beholden to political influence, but serve all Kenyans with impartiality,” they said.

According to the clergy, inequality as exhibited by Ruto and his government is not acceptable.

While referencing the ongoing talks between Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja Alliance, the Bishops said political tensions feed off poor governance, and no number of talks will create harmony if the government fails the accountability test.

“We see that the government is walking the slippery path by slackening in the fight against corruption. To our dismay, impunity in the management of public resources and public affairs is becoming the order of the day,” they said.

Their sentiments come amid an uproar over state appointments that have allegedly been ‘one-sided’.

Critics have accused President Ruto’s administration of rewarding allies with plum jobs leaving out other communities.

