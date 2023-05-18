Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – The family of deceased actor, Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi has described as ‘false, malicious and insensitive’’ the claims made by movie maker, Zik Zulu, that Lynda, wife of the deceased actor maltreated him during their marriage.

Two days ago, Zik Zulu published an article in which he claimed that Obi’s marriage to Lynda was largely troubled.

According to him, Saint Obi withdrew from everyone including his colleagues in the movie industry shortly after his marriage.

He alleged that Obi had a running battle with his inlaws, who saw him as a golddigger because his wife is a top shot in a Telecommunication company.

Many fans were shocked by his revelation and some took to social media to attack Lynda’s person.

However, in a statement signed by his older sisters, Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku and Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu, the family dissociated themselves from Zik Zuku’s claims.

The family described the allegations as false, malicious and insensitive and that they do not in any way represent the Lynda they know.

Read the press statement from Obi’s family below

******

RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR. OBINNA NWAFOR)

Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner.

This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority.

We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course.

May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father and husband, rest in perfect peace. Amen. Signed,

Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu Eldest Sister (Texas, U.S.A) Elder Sister (Jos, Nigeria)

For: The Nwafor Family of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi, Ogwa, Mbatoli L.G.A, Imo State