Monday May 22, 2023 – A Nairobi based evangelist, Steven Ricky, has criticised ladies who don’t date ‘church men’ because they are not romantic.

“CHURCH MEN ARE NOT ROMANTIC! I’ve heard ladies say that church guys are not romantic. It’s better to be married to a non believer than to a serious Christian brother,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, May 22.

“Most of these ladies go to an extent of even preferring dating drunkards rather than the sons of God.

Why??? I came to realize it’s because they are restrictive. They love centering everything on God and His word.

“Indirectly, these ladies want sex, petting etc which they term as romantic which a church brother can’t offer. A born again brother will use terms like no fornication, no kissing, no meeting secretly which are uncomfortable to these ladies.

After dating the non believers, the son of Belial. When the real devil wakes up, they end up wishing they were married to that church brother they rejected. Ladies, stop these nonsense and date God fearing people.”