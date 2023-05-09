Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 09 May 2023 – The management of OJ Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Ruiru, is looking for three young men who were captured on CCTV stealing from unsuspecting revellers over the weekend.

They went to the club posing as ordinary revellers and stole 12 high-end phones.

Their photos were shared on social media and a reward promised to anyone with information that may lead to their arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.