Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again changed tune over his promise to lower the gas price by June.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto admitted that he lied when he promised to reduce gas prices to Sh300 by June 1, saying Kenyans will have to wait longer before the cheap gas prices are actualised.

According to Ruto, the promise of lowering prices by 1, June 2023, was over-ambitious.

He argued that the proposal would only pass if the bill was passed in the supplementary budget but now, he says, his proposed gas cylinder prices will only be implemented after the budget has been passed.

“Tarehe moja Juni haiwezekani kwa sababu lazima kwanza tupitishe budget. It would have been possible if it was passed in the supplementary budget,” he stated.

And even then, Kenyans will have to wait to see if Ruto would fulfill the pledge.

Ruto made the pledge on March 2, 2023, during the launch of the Women Enterprise Fund and second product of the Hustler Fund at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

At the time he said a six-kilogram gas cylinder will cost between Ksh300 and Ksh500, down from the current Ksh2,800 or thereabout.

“From June 2023, a 6 kg cylinder of cooking gas will cost KES 500 or KES 300,” Ruto said as the crowd cheered.

Ruto said this would see a large number of people ditch firewood, charcoal and paraffin for clean energy.

