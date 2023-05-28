Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday May 27, 2023 – The Ukranian military has released a new video showing its newly trained soldiers and billion-dollar military equipments ahead of a much anticipated counter offensive to claim occupied land from Russia

In the video shared on Saturday, May 27 by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian military personnel asked for the “decisive offensive” to be blessed.

Zaluzhnyi said in the video:

“It’s time to take back what’s ours.This is a prayer for Ukraine’s liberation.

With such words and thoughts [as these], our heroic soldiers are going on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers and raise the Banner of Victory.”

The Ukranian ministry of defence posted the video with the caption;

“There is no force in the world that can stop this nation from achieving its sacred goal of living in freedom on its God-given land. “

#FreedomIsOurReligion

Watch the video below

The time has come to take back what belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/sH1Yrggg8U — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) May 27, 2023