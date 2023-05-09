Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – A lady by the name Kemi, has come under fire after she said 90% of women including married women and single mothers, are into hook ups.

“90% of Nigerian ladies including married women and single mothers are into hook up, and 85% of them are working class. In the next 5 years hook up will be the highest-paid job for females. Something needs to be done. Why do hookups? Who started this? How did we get here,” she tweeted.

The tweet elicited angry reactions from ladies with many questioning how she came about her imaginary statistics.

“As a woman are you not ashamed of yourself? Just to get clicks from most Nigerian twitter men who already enjoy talking nonsense about women? What is this mumu statistics? What research did you do to make you arrive at this conclusion,” one said.

Reacting to the tweet, one Eyotayo, wrote: “99% of the sperm that produced you was wasted. How did we get here.”

