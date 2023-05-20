Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Instagram slay queen Shiko Sly has left tongues wagging after she turned up at Whiskey River Club along Kiambu Road almost naked.

The popular club was re-opened a few days ago after being closed for over a year and Shiko was among the slay queens who attended the opening ceremony.

She was dressed in a pair of see-through pants that exposed most of her flesh.

The well-endowed socialite came into the limelight sometime back after word got out that married women at Great Wall Apartments in Athi River, where she stays, had complained over her indecent dressing.

She was reportedly moving around the estate while indecently dressed.

Check out her photo taken at Whiskey River Club.

