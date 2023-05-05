Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – A relationship coach and nutritionist has said that fine people are single because everyone assumes they are in relationships.

In fact, most of these people you see around that look great are single because of that assumption

This happens a lot in Nairobi and no man approaches ‘fine girls’ easily.

She tweeted and said…

“The reason fine people are single is because everybody assumes they are not single. So nobody approaches them,” he tweeted.