Tuesday, 02 May 2023 – The attack on a 26-seater bus that was set on fire along Ngong Road on Tuesday morning might have been stage-managed by the Government to taint the image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga who is leading anti-government protests.

This is after it emerged that the bus was put on sale online a week ago.

State operatives might have bought the bus and hired goons to torch it to paint the Raila Odinga-led coalition in a bad light.

Raila Odinga’s staunch supporter Gaucho claims that Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria might have staged the attack.

“Poor planning! The torched bus was listed for sale a week ago. Watu si wajinga bwana. Good work Moses Kuria. You are overworking,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.