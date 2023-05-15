Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – This lady called Mag has said the number of beautiful single women around the globe shows that beauty is no longer a criteria for marriage.

She also advised women to stop bleaching their skins as men are now looking for “common sense, morals, and good character.”

“The number of unmarried beautiful women around the globe is enough to tell you that beauty is no longer count’s as criteria for marriage.

So stop bleaching yourselves to look like traffic light. Men are now looking for common sense, morals, and good character,” she tweeted on Saturday, May 13.