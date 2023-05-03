Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Business was paralyzed along a major highway in Migori on Tuesday after Azimio protesters blocked a section of the road during anti-government protests.

The protesters engaged police in running battles and went ahead to construct two short walls in the middle of the road to hinder traffic flow using stones and mud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.