Thursday, 04 May 2023 – In 2015, a young man by the name Lonina Leitepan caused a buzz after he hired a helicopter to propose to fashion blogger Sharon Mundia at the foothills of Mt Kenya.

Their engagement was the talk of the town for days.

A year later, they walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding ceremony that also trended for days.

However, their marriage did not last for long.

Rumours circulated that their marriage failed because Mundia was involved with other women.

It is now emerging that Sharon’s ex-husband became an alcoholic after the messy divorce.

His failed marriage is said to have turned him into an alcoholic.

When he fell in love with Sharon Mundia and eventually married her, he was a youth banking manager at Chase Bank.

Not much is heard about him these days.

