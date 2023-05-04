Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 May 2023 – Blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora has given an update on Jeff Mwathi’s mysterious death.

Detectives met Mwathi’s parents yesterday for 5 hours and delivered bad news to them.

Read Muthiora’s post.

Detectives investigating the murder of Jeff Mwathi met with his parents yesterday for five hours. They provided their findings as follows:

1. They were unable to determine whether Jeff was killed or he committed suicide.

2. They did not find any motive behind the killing, so they “assumed” that he committed suicide.

3. They also stated that they could not establish why he would have chosen to commit suicide if that was indeed the case.

4. At the time Jeff fell, the two individuals (the driver and cousin) were inside the house, contradicting media reports that they were in the elevator.

5. The detectives additionally determined that Jeff fell from the bedroom window. The rooftop CCTV footage did not capture him on the roof.

6. The detectives told the family that the Djs cousin had gone for a short call that moment he was captured where Jeff would later fall.

From the CCTV, however, the guy is just seen opening the door and peeping in and he doesn’t enter.

Questions:

1. The detectives were unable to explain how Jeff could have jumped and closed the window behind him since all of the windows on the side from which he fell were closed.

This prompted one of the caretakers to knock on the doors of all the houses on that side. All other tenants opened their doors except for the one in question.

2. The bloodied pillow in the room was said to have been stained by sweat, not blood.

In conclusion, the file is now with the DPP, who will make his findings public in the coming days. The decision on whether to charge someone or not will be made by him.

