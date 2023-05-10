Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – Burial preparations of deceased Field Marshall Mukami Kimathi are underway, with the Government moving with speed to furnish her house and build a road that leads to her homestead.

Mukami was reportedly neglected by the Government when she was alive.

Her family had to beg for financial help to cater for her medical bills.

Twitter user Abuga Makori wondered why the Government had to wait for Mukami to die to furnish her house and build the road.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.