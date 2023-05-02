Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Police in Kabete are investigating an incident where the body of a politician’s son was found inside a river.

The body of the middle-aged man identified as Johnson Githieya, the son of Kabete MCA Grace Wanjiru Hinga who clinched her seat on the UDA ticket, was found floating in the river on April 30, 2023.

Passersby spotted the body and made efforts to retrieve it before alerting the police.

They then unveiled the deceased’s identity because he was very active during the last elections.

“We were shocked to see that he was a person we know so well as he was very active during the last elections,” Mr Benjamin Kioko a local said.

The body did not have any physical injuries.

The deceased was described as very friendly.

Locals used to call him using his alias ‘Cool’ because he was gentle.

His mother is the MCA for Kabete Ward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.