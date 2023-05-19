Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence on President William Ruto’s meeting with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after photos of the two meeting publicly went viral, sparking handshake rumours that Gachagua is so much against.

Speaking during a meeting with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) country coordinators in Nairobi, Gachagua played down reports of behind-the-scenes handshake talks between Ruto and Raila.

He accused the former Prime Minister of chasing photo opportunities with the President.

He stated that Raila wanted his team to use photos to create a perception that there was something in the works with Ruto.

“You have seen him running after the President so that he takes a photo for his team to use. The President has no problem with photo ops.”

“Even on Saturday, tell him we will be in Limuru. That is far as it will go,” Gachagua stated.

The DP assured the supporters of the regime that there would be no handshake even as he indicated that he did not have any problems with the duo meeting.

He explained that Ruto would not consider a handshake with Raila owing to his experience with President Uhuru Kenyatta after March 2018.

“I want to tell them that Ruto is more strict about the handshake than I am. That experiment was the worst thing to happen in the politics of this country.”

“Let them take their rightful position and keep the government in check,” the DP asserted.

The DP was referring to Ruto and Raila’s meeting on Saturday at the Karasani Stadium for the Kip Keino Classic. This was after the duo attended Mukami Kimathi’s funeral in Nyandarua.

Notably, Raila and Ruto also attended the Mashemeji derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at the same venue on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.