Tuesday May 2, 2023 – The glitz and glam of this year’s Met Gala also doubled up as the perfect place for expectant celebrity mums to showcase their baby bumps.

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of the night was tennis star Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss publicly announcing their pregnancies as they walked the cream, red and blue carpet.

The dress code of the evening, hosted at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, was “In honour of Karl”, meaning celebrities were inspired by late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The retired tennis player wore a black mermaid gown, with silver edging designed by Gucci, and multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Footage from the red-carpet show Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on her midsection. Speaking to reporters, Williams said there are “three of us” on the carpet. This would be the Tennis star’s second child.

American model Kloss, 30, also revealed that she is expecting her second child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

Wearing a Loewe outfit designed by Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, her black gown featured Lagerfeld’s signature strings of pearls, with a trompe-l’oeil design giving a modern, surrealist edge to the ensemble.

“I’m so happy, this is the first time I’m sharing my news, so it’s very special,” she told Vogue. She continued: “I was pregnant last time during the pandemic so I didn’t leave my sweatpants. So this is the first time I’m on a red carpet pregnant and it’s a super special moment, also kind of vulnerable – so I don’t know how to style a belly. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”

Tapping into the red-carpet maternity fashion trend for sleek, skintight designs, Kloss’ dress had long sleeves and a tight silhouette to show off her growing bump.