Wednesday May 10, 2023 – People have taken to social media to reveal some of the weird rules their landlords gave them when they moved in as tenants.

They shared the many reasons while responding to a question posed by a Facebook user, Justina Ndubuisi.

Many revealed that their landlords instructed them never to turn on their generators beyond 9pm.

Some said their landlords banned them from carrying out laundry in their bathrooms so they do not fill up the soakaway with water.

Some mentioned that their landlords banned them from having visitors spend the night in their homes.

One person mentioned that his landlord instructed them to always participate in an all-night vigil that holds every last Friday of the month.

One mentioned that the landlord warned against masturbating in his property.

Read the various accounts below