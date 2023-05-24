Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A tenant was left in shock recently after his landlord invaded his home to pass toilet pipes from two other apartments through his apartment.

A Twitter user who shared the story online said his friend rented the apartment in March this year.

His friend, in a video posted, said another tenant informed him that their landlord asked that he leaves the key to his apartment behind for some plumbing work to be done in the building.

The tenant said he was shocked to return to see that two pipes from the toilets of two other apartments were passed through his apartment.

The pipes were not even hidden inside the building, but were constructed in such a way that anyone could see it.

The distraught man said he needs justice as the shoddy job done in his apartment will cause him so much trauma if he continues to reside in the house.

Watch the videos below