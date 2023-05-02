Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Grammy-award winning singers, Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, Met Gala, on May 1.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Lagerfeld, who is best known for his work as a creative director for Chanel among other critically-acclaimed collaborations, was also recognized for his ever-evolving signature style that included Edwardian and gothic-inspired suits almost always paired with a white collar, gloves, a ponytail and other distinctive accessories.

Tems wore a custom Robert Wun gown.

The flowing gown was complemented with a corset-like top and elbow-length gloves.

She was styled by Dunsin Wright.

Burna Boy on the other hand wore a custom-made Burberry kingly blue and black outfit, which also had a regal touch.

