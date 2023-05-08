Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – American pop star Taylor Swift and her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy have been photographed in a car together for the first time since their rumored romance.

They were photographed in the backseat of an SUV, apparently on their way back to her rented condo in Nashville on Sunday morning. The “Karma” hitmaker and “The 1975” frontman were photographed looking at each other in the back of a black SUV, as the vehicle pulled up to Swift’s home around 12:30 a.m.

Healy, who held his hand up to his face, appeared to be sporting the same bracelets he was wearing when he was spotted taking in Swift’s concert at Nissan Stadium Friday night.

Matty has been spotted attending Taylor’s tour for two nights in a row, with him standing in the VIP area with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Abigail Lauren – two of Taylor’s closest and most trusted pals.

Healy’s attendance at Swift’s show came just days after The Sun reported that the two musicians had started dating. Insiders claimed to the outlet that the duo were “madly in love,” despite being in a relationship for only two months.

Healy and Swift were first linked almost a decade ago when the musician wore a tee featuring the cover artwork for Swift’s pop album, “1989,” during a 2014 concert.

Swift’s rumored relationship with the British singer is hot on the heels of her split from actor Joe Alwyn. The longterm couple broke up in February after dating for six years. However, an insider told Page Six that there was no bad blood.