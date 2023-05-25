Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Big Brother star, Ella has gone off on a rant about her co-star, Tacha.

Ella denied claims of doing drugs by pointing out that she’s healthy and with a nice body.

She alleged that the person doing drugs was Tacha as she had all the features of a drug addict and it also made her lose weight.

Ella also alleged that this was evident during their reunion show and people who saw photos of Tacha on her phone, told her that her co-star was doing crack.

