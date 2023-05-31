Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Aoko Otieno, has fired salvos at Interior Permanent Secretary, Raymond Amollo, after it emerged that he is among the senior Government officials in the Kenya Kwanza Government who are frustrating pro-Government bloggers.­

Taking to her Twitter account, Aoko, who ditched Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, claimed that she has a lot of dirty secrets concerning the powerful CS, whom she accused of ignoring state bloggers.

For instance, Aoko claims that when Ruto visited Kisii a few months ago, PS Amollo was busy having sex with a female youth fund leader in a hotel instead of attending to his official duties.

“When Ruto went to Kisii, PS was making out with a female youth fund leader. I kept quiet. Yet he doesn’t need the need for bloggers,’’ she wrote.

Aoko showered praise to the previous regime for looking into the welfare of pro-Government bloggers, a­dding that Kenya Kwanza bloggers are broke and neglected.

Check out her tweets.

The Kenyan DALY POST.