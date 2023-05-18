Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Technical Advisor Robert Ng’ang’a wrote to the CEO Terry Ramadhani, who is also suspended, requesting an iPhone 14 worth Ksh 250,000 and a Samsung Tab worth Ksh 180,000.

The two gadgets cost Ksh 430,000.

His request was approved on the same day.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko leaked the document on Twitter and heaped praises on Ruto for cleaning the medical board by suspending the senior officials over corruption.

