Monday, May 22, 2023 – The alleged mastermind behind the theft of condemned brown sugar, Crispus Waithaka, has been arrested.

He was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday night, as he arrived in the country from Dubai.

Immigration officers intercepted Waithaka based on a departure prohibition order that had been placed on the suspect.

Prompt action by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) led to his escorted transfer to Kamukunji Police Station, where he was officially booked.

The suspect will undergo processing and face the court on Monday, 22 May.

Waithaka, who is among the cartels with links to State House, had also ties to Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria and Thika Town MP, Alice Nganga.

Kuria and Ng’ang’a are said to be the senior government officials who authorised the sale of the condemned sugar from a Thika Godown early this month.

The government had condemned the Sugar in 2018 since it had traces of mercury and it was planning to destroy it by converting it to industrial ethanol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.