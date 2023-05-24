Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Super model and mother of one, Irina Shayk stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 22 wearing a tiny bikini beneath a see-through dress.

The barely-there ensemble featured a black string bra-and-panty set and a black mesh cover-up along with matching gloves and knee-high stockings.

Shayk, 37, completed her head-turning look with black pumps, black sunglasses, a large splayed diamond necklace that covered her entire chest and matching earrings.

See photos below