Tuesday May 2, 2023 – The two sides involved in the Sudan war have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, most likely in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations’ special representative in the country, Volker Perthes, said.

Perthes told the Associated Press (AP) news agency on Monday, May 1 that the talks would initially focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” ceasefire monitored by national and international observers.

He said the two sides had already named their representatives for preliminary discussions but cautioned that logistics for talks were still being worked out.

Mr Perthes also said that in the past week he had noticed a “change in tone” from the two warring sides, noting their realisation of how dangerous the situation had become and that any victory would be won at “too great a cost”.

The UN official said no definite information is available on when and where the negotiations will happen.

The mediation efforts continued as the two sides clashed in the capital, Khartoum, despite another three-day extension of a fragile ceasefire agreed late Sunday.